Melania and Donald Trump Briefly Looked at the Solar Eclipse Without Glasses

The First Family took time to witness the first solar eclipse since 1979 on Monday afternoon.

President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and their son, 11-year-old Barron, stepped out on a balcony of the White House to bear witness to the natural phenomenon.

For the occasion, Melania wore a striped black sleeveless dress with dark, oversize sunglasses. She later switched into the protective sunglasses people across the country were advised to wear while watching the daytime event. Barron, in a white polo, wore his protective sunglasses too.

And though experts repeatedly warned of the dangers of staring directly into the sun, both Donald and Melania looked up at the sky sans sunglasses for a few seconds. Watch them do so here:

According to Entertainment Weekly, a White House aide was even heard yelling, “Don’t look,” at the President.

If you’re still angling to catch a glimpse of the eclipse today (or during the next total solar eclipse in the U.S. in 2024), listen up: Wear glasses!