This Is What Mel B's Daughters Really Think of the Spice Girls

X
Shop This Post
BY: Lara Walsh
August 29, 2017 @ 7:30 AM

Melanie "Mel B" Brown may be best known for her part as Scary Spice in the '90s music sensation the Spice Girls, but these days she has another girl group of her own.

In an interview with People, the singer opened up about life as a working mother, and what her three daughters, Madison, 5, Angel, 10, and Phoenix, 18, think about her Spice Girl days.

While an unnamed member of the family isn't too appreciative of the '90s soundtrack loop, the pop star admitted to starting the girls young on a selection of tracks from the era. "I constantly play music around them and Phoenix was on tour with me," she said. "One of them calls it 'old people's music.' [I'm] like, 'What are you talking about? It's '90s pop. It's the best genre of music ever.' "

VIDEO: Like Us, Ariana Grande Also Belts Out Spice Girls Songs in the Bathroom

Her picks include some of the biggest hits from that time. "That vibe is brilliant," she gushed. "I listen to my own music all the time and not just my own solos, but Spice Girls and Backstreet Boys—I'm an '90s R&B pop girl. I'm always going to be like that."

RELATED: Mel B Offers Up Tantalizing New Details About the Spice Girls Reunion

As for those reunion tour rumors, Brown was quick to shoot them down, saying: "Everybody is busy and everyone has families."

But if things change, the star insists, "I would be the first one to be up there!"

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Yo I'll tell you what I want what I really really want. So tell me what you want what you really really want. I wanna I wanna I wanna [MUSIC] Why, why did you leave? I have my reasons why I left the Spice Girls. I could tell the world the ins and outs, but it's like a marriage, I think You know, you should keep those kind of things private to a degree. [MUSIC] And it must be really hard for you Victoria, trying to decide whether to wear the little Gucci dress, the little Gucci dress, or the little Gucci dress. Exactly. I know, why don't you wear the little Gucci dress. That's a good idea. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top