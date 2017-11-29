Why Meghan McCain Still Wore a Marchesa Wedding Dress After the Harvey Weinstein Scandal

When Meghan McCain walked down the aisle to marry Ben Domenech last week, she did not care that her wedding dress designer was entangled in a major controversy. McCain looked radiant in her Marchesa bridal gown (the brand's co-designer Georgina Chapman was married to disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein) and says she didn’t even think about dropping switching her dress when the Weinstein scandal broke one month before her wedding day.

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

“The scandal erupted and everybody was like, are you going to keep the dress? And I was like why should the two women designers be punished for a man’s disgusting behavior,” McCain told People. “I just didn’t wanna feel like the people who had worked there and make their livelihood should be punished as well.”

Chapman announced she was leaving Weinstein in October, following the publication of numerous sexual assault allegations against him. “My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time," she said in a statement to People. Chapman and Weinstein have two children together.

Getty Images

McCain picked out the designer because Marchesa’s dresses work for her body type. “I’m not a skinny girl and they make dresses for women with bodies and I so appreciate that,” she said.

RELATED: Harvey Weinstein Resigns from Directors Guild of America

“I love my dress,” McCain said. “It’s beaded and lace and light pink because I didn’t want to wear white. It’s very non-traditional, rose, light pink. I think the wedding gods aligned because the dress was very easy. It was a very easy choice. It’s like a 1930s look. Vintage looking like ’20s, ’30s; it looks like it could have been my grandmother’s but it's not.”

“And it’s really comfortable too which I appreciate. Weddings are long and you don’t wanna be uncomfortable the whole time,” McCain added.

The bride, whose dad is Senator John McCain, may not have changed her dress, but she did move up her wedding amid her dad's battle with stage 4 glioblastoma, a rare and highly aggressive form of brain cancer that has a median survival rate of 14 months.

“We pushed everything up,” she told People. “My dad is doing really well right now, but it’s a deeply unpredictable cancer. You’re really just living scan to scan. I wanted to make sure that he was—that we were all—there. Why wait?”