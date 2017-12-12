Here's Your Chance to Get Meghan Markle's Bag That Sold Out in 11 Minutes

Only the luckiest of the lucky shoppers have been able to get their hands on Meghan Markle's winning outfits. Every time that she steps out, it's only a matter of minutes before her stylish pieces are wiped off of the virtual shelves. (She even made one website crash.)

But don't lose hope. Remember that gorgeous handbag she carried during her last outing? The burgundy tote by Scottish brand Strathberry, which is sold at Saks, nearly broke the internet and sold out in 11 minutes.

But there's still one precious bag from the original round of production out there. And the tri-color tote will be auctioned off in aid of the Terrence Higgins Trust. That's the charity that the newly engaged couple were supporting when Markle was spotted with the bag.

Set your alarm. The bidding will start on the Stratberry website December 12 at 3 p.m. ET and run through December 17. In the mean time, we're shopping these affordable dupes below just to be safe.

