Meghan Markle Is Planning to Walk Down the Aisle with Her Dad, Despite Previous Reports

With only five months until Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding, and there are many preparations to be made, and that includes finalizing Markle's walk down the aisle.

Earlier reports suggested that Markle wanted to go against traditional British royal protocol by having her mom, Doria Ragland, walk her down the aisle, Markle's half-sister Samantha Grant said their dad Thomas Markle will do the honor instead.

“Yes he is [planning to],” she said during an appearance Monday on The Wright Stuff morning show. “He will be there one way or the other. Any rumor to the contrary is ... my favorite new word is becoming ‘Oh, rubbish.’ He will be there.”

While talking on the U.K. morning show, Grant also took the opportunity to clear the air of rumors about her family's reaction to a comment Prince Harry made about Markle enjoying a royal Christmas with "the family she's never had."

“I don’t think [Harry] meant it that way,” she said. “He was referring to the family all being in one place, and it’s lovely that she can have that. It was more a matter of timing and geography. I wasn’t hurt. Harry said a lovely thing. Marrying merely extends that family.”

Grant's explanation comes after she discussed Harry's remark on Twitter in December.

“She has a large family. She always did. Our dad is amazing and completely self-sacrificing,” she tweeted. “We made it so that she had two houses. How fun it was!”