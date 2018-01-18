Did You Notice that Meghan Markle Wore Two Mismatched Earrings Today?

Olivia Bahou
Jan 18, 2018 @ 4:15 pm

Meghan Markle is continuing to break with royal tradition left and right, and her latest statement was made with a pair of earrings. Or rather, earrings that were most definitely not a pair.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The future royal stepped out for an official engagement with Prince Harry in Cardiff, Wales, wearing two totally different earrings. On her left ear, she had on a now-sold-out Gabriela Artigas Triple Shooting Star Earring, which looks like an ear crawler. On her right ear, Markle wore the Zofia Day Dash Ear Studs ($575; zofiaday.com). Both of the geometrical studs give a cool-girl vibe to that look that we’re not used to seeing in the royal family.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Add onto that the fact that Markle wore her hair in a messy bun for the second time to a royal engagement, and she forwent a dress and tights for an off-the-shoulder jacket and black jeans, and we’re totally verklempt over her latest look.

What’s next, Meghan? Mismatched shoes? A crop top? Daisy dukes?

We’ll be waiting on the edge of our seats to find out when this future royal steps out next with her fiancé.

