Meghan Markle Will Be the First Royal Fiancée to Spend Christmas with the Queen

Word on the street is that Meghan Markle is already rewriting royal tradition.

According to The Sunday Times, the 36-year-old Suits actress will be the first royal fiancée to spend Christmas with Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family as they gather at Sandringham House.

As per tradition, fiancées are not typically invited to this intimate holiday gathering—even Kate Middleton didn't attend in 2010 when she was newly engaged to Prince William. However, sources say Prince Harry asked the Queen to make an exception for Markle, and she did! This breaking of tradition is a pretty big deal, and it shows the whole royal family is already embracing Markle.

Congratulations Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle on their engagement! His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle this afternoon visited Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden for a photocall to mark the happy news. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Nov 27, 2017 at 6:42am PST

So what can Markle expect during the holiday festivities? Everyone will gather at Sandringham House, the Queen's private estate in Norfolk, for a black-tie dinner, a full English breakfast, and a pheasant shoot. No biggie. Oh, and they'll also be opening presents together on Christmas Eve—royals, they're just like us!

Sources say the couple will then travel back to the U.S. to spend New Year's with Markle's family. It's their first holiday season together, and they're handling it like seasoned pros. Just another reason to love these two.

Here's hoping we get to see holiday pics from inside the royal gathering.