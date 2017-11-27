Meghan Markle's Coat Just Crashed This Website—But You Can Steal Her Look for Less

Meghan Markle is definitely one lucky girl. Earlier today, the actress stepped out with Prince Harry to announce their engagement. Of course, everyone was staring at that gorgeous ring, but her winter coat also garnered just as much attention.

Markle posed for her engagement photos in a white coat by Canadian brand Line. As expected, the brand's website crashed moments after she was photographed in the stunning wrap. So the brand rightfully renamed the coat "The Megan." Don't worry. You can score a similar look with options from Nordstrom's sale.

We can't forget to mention the dress Markle rocked underneath the coat. According to a royal correspondent for the Sunday Times, Markle stepped out in a P.A.R.O.S.H. dress. It's hard to tell exactly which one she wore, but fans are betting it's the now sold-out dress with a sash on the waist.

Either way, we're still taking notes from Markle and making sure we have a white wrap coat in our closets, too.