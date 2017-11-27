5 Hairstyles Meghan Markle Should Re-Wear on Her Wedding Day

It's official: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are engaged! Now that the couple has finally shared the news, we're counting down the days until their wedding day this upcoming spring.
While we've always admired Markle's advocacy work, acting, and spend more time than we want to admit ogling over her and Prince Harry's unbelievably cute relationship, we've also always loved her impeccably chic red carpet beauty looks. Along with smoky eyes and glossy lips, Markle's updos and blowouts can easily hang with all of the hairstyles you see (and love) on Kate Middleton.
Here, we've rounded up five of Markle's hairstyles that are worthy of her repeating for her Royal wedding.
VIDEO: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Officially Engaged
-
1. Loose Waves
At the Anti-Defamation League Entertainment Industry Awards in 2011, Markle wore her hair in loose, cascading waves with a center part. This effortlessly pretty style would pair well with any type of veil the bride-to-be chooses.
-
2. Undone Updo
This swept-up updo is the perfect alternative to a sleek top knot. The volume at the crown is ideal to accommodate a veil or bejeweled hairpin.
-
3. Sideswept Waves
Markle wore her hair in waves with a slight flip at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in 2015. This easy switch to her usual hair part added lots of body and movement to her look.
-
4. Low Chignon
Now this is what you call a Royal updo. This romantic low chignon has lot of volume at the crown, and the tousled twist was secured with a few bobby pins at the nape of the neck.
-
5. Retro Waves
A deep side part with soft, loose curls would bring a bit of Old Hollywood glamour to a Royal wedding day.