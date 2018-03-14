Meghan Markle’s Wedding Dress Could Be a Not So Subtle Nod to Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle’s wedding dress is very much under wraps, but that hasn’t stopped the public from guessing which designer she’ll choose to make the gown. Alexander McQueen, Roland Mouret, and Inbal Dror are three of the contenders we’ve heard thrown around, but according to a royal expert, Markle may go with a more traditional pick.

“I know that the smart money—as far as the bookies are concerned—is on Stewart Parvin, who is one of the queen’s dressers. That would be a very, very clever choice if it is true,” Katie Nicholl, author of Harry: Life, Loss, and Love, told InStyle.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

“I think it’d be a clever choice because it would get her brownie points with the queen and certainly with the London fashion brigades, because I think, you know, she has moved to the capital, and to be flying the flag for London in terms of fashion just as Kate did would be a very great thing for her to do.”

As for the dress’s fabric and silhouette, that might also be surprising to viewers at home. While Markle previously said that Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s slinky satin gown was her all-time favorite celebrity wedding dress, Nicholl thinks she’ll go with something far more conservative on her wedding day.

“In terms of the style, I’m told that she wants something quite traditional. That she wants something that incorporates lace and she’s quite keen on sleeves of some description, which would all suggest that you’re not going to see a sexy, slinky gown a la Pippa Middleton at Kate’s wedding,” she said.

“I think she might surprise us with something quite traditional, very beautiful, maybe even a little bit conservative. And I think that when you’re looking at Windsor Castle as the backdrop, that’s exactly the right note to be hitting.”