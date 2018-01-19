Meghan Markle Has Chosen Her Wedding Dress Designer

Meghan Markle won't be walking down the aisle to marry Prince Harry until May, but we already know a little bit about her wedding dress.

The Suits actress and soon-to-be royal has already picked her wedding dress designer with the help of her friend, bridal stylist Jessica Mulroney, according to Good Morning America. Royal reporter Omid Scobie visited GMA on Friday to share the known details regarding what Markle will wear down the aisle.

“We have a wedding dress designer," said Scobie. "Meghan flew in her close friend and bridal stylist Jessica Mulroney from Toronto to London last weekend where she attended a top-secret fitting at Kensington Palace with the designer."

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Mulroney's four-day visit reportedly helped the planning process along, and even though the name of the designer they chose isn't public yet, the person has teamed up with Mulroney and Markle to create dress options.

"They've tried on a number of different designs and are currently whittling it down to pick the best design for the day," said Scobie. The design hasn't been settled on, but the vibe sure has. Scobie said that Markle wants a dress that is "simple and classy and very elegant."

RELATED: Why Meghan Markle Will Never Be "Her Royal Highness Princess Meghan"

Markle and Mulroney have spent time making wedding plans, but Scobie said Prince Harry has "made himself scarce" in the process.

“Harry made himself scarce, giving the girls plenty of private time to kind of have their meetings with the designers and, of course, choose other wedding elements," he said. "Harry's kind of made it clear that he wants to make this about Meghan."