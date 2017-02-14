Meghan Markle's Valentine's Day Mantra Is Just What You Need Today

Though Meghan Markle has one of the most coveted Valentines in the world (a literal Prince Charming), we’re happy to see she still recognizes the importance of self love.

Last year, the Suits actress and lifestyle blogger penned an essay on her site, The Tig, called “Being Your Own Valentine," which echoes the importance of appreciating one’s self.

“I think you need to be your own Valentine,” the Suits actress wrote, “I think you need to cook that beautiful dinner even when it’s just you, wear your favorite outfit, buy yourself some flowers, and celebrate the self love that often gets muddled when we focus on what we don’t have.” Granted, she was single when she penned this essay, but we’re sure her sentiment still remains.

“So whether you have a special someone, you’ll be with friends, or you’ll be flying solo this Saturday (or any other day for that matter), be good to yourself,” Markle advised, “Love yourself, treat yourself, honor yourself and celebrate you. Be your own beautiful, darling, cherished and funny Valentine. You deserve it.”

You deserve it, too, Meghan! Without a doubt, Prince Harry will find a way to make her feel like the luckiest girl alive on this special day.