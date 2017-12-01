Add Meghan Markle's Tote Bag to Your Wish List Before It Sells Out

Meghan Markle's impeccable style strikes again. After stepping out for the first time since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry, her classic Mackage coat sold out almost instantly. But there's one thing that we can still get out hands on, and that's her chic tote.

It's a classic design by Edinburgh-based brand Strathberry. The burgundy, vanilla, and navy bag that Markle carried isn't up for grabs on the brand's website any longer. But you can still cop the same midi-tote style in red from Saks Fifth Avenue.

Courtesy $675 SHOP NOW

At $675, it's definitely an investment piece. But it'll pay off in the long run, especially since it's made from luxurious leather that will withstand the test of time.

VIDEO: Prince Harry Explains the Moment He Popped the Question

Still not sure about dropping that much money on the bag? Cop the nano version of the tote for only $405. It'll definitely make you feel like a princess.