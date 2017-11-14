Meghan Markle Steps Out in Toronto Amid Reports She's Leaving Suits

Meghan Markle is reportedly prepared to exit her hit TV show after seven seasons, but that doesn’t mean she’s escaping the public eye. The actress was spotted on the set of Suits in Toronto on Sunday after reportedly filming a wedding scene for the show, and her bundled-up look while leaving a trailer was anything but bridal.

Markle cozied up for the chilly fall weather in a parka that hit mid-thigh and featured a plush hood. The actress wore black skinnies and lace-up snow boots (shop similar here), carrying a brown tote and sporting her long brown locks in a pin-straight blowout.

TheImageDirect.com

According to a report from Deadline, Markle is poised to exit her hit show after Season 7, as is her co-star Patrick J. Adams, though USA Network is “likely” ordering Season 8 of the show regardless. The American actress is reportedly planning a move to London after she wraps up filming, where she’ll live with her royal beau, Prince Harry.

A post shared by Patrick Adams (@halfadams) on Nov 14, 2017 at 6:24am PST

RELATED: The Definitive Timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship

There’s no word yet on when exactly an engagement will be announced, but sources predict it won’t happen until after Kate Middleton gives birth to her third child in April 2018.

With a Suits wedding scene under her belt, Markle at least has some practice for the real deal.