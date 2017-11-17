Here's Where Meghan Markle Will Celebrate Thanksgiving

It doesn't look like Prince Harry will be introduced to the wonders of Thanksgiving dinner quite yet. After wrapping up the seventh season of Suits in Toronto, Meghan Markle will head to Los Angeles to spend the holiday with her mom, Doria Radlan, E! Online reports.

Today was the last day of filming for the entire cast and many believe that this will be Markle's final season on the show, as an engagement announcement with Harry seem imminent.

In a since deleted Instagram, her body double shared an emotional goodbye message. "It’s been an absolute please and honour being your ‘STAND-IN’ for the last 2 seasons @meghanmarkle. Though I’ve been on @suits_usa for 6 years, the latter 2 [have] been my most memorable. Wishing you all the happiness in the world Bella,” she wrote, adding #youdeserveitall and #loveher.

Markle plans to enjoy some of the holiday season with her family stateside, and then "it'll be time for Meghan to move to London and into Harry's place," the source tells E!

Maybe next year Prince Harry will get to stuff himself silly with a full Thanksgiving feast. Fingers crossed!