Meghan Markle's Suits Fiancé Sent This Heartfelt Message to His Newly Engaged Co-Star

Meghan Markle’s on-screen fiancé gave the sweetest tribute to her and her real-life husband-to-be, Prince Harry, after the royal family announced the couple's engagement on Monday.

Suits star Patrick Adams headed to Instagram Monday and shared a snap of the actress dressed up as her character Rachel Zane that showed her clad in a gray high-waist skirt, a camisole, and pumps.

“Playing Meghan’s television partner for the better part of a decade uniquely qualifies me to say this: Your Royal Highness, you are a lucky man and I know your long life together will be joyful, productive, and hilarious,” he captioned the image. “Meghan, so happy for you, friend. Much love.”

The post came not long after the thesp, who plays Mike Ross on the legal drama, joked in a tweet about her new wife-to-be status and how it would affect their onscreen relationship. “She said she was just going out to get some milk …,” Adams tweeted, along with a link to Kensington Palace’s tweet confirming the engagement.

Following the announcement and Adams’s social media responses, Markle and Prince Harry went on to make their first public appearance as an engaged couple as they posed for an official photocall at Kensington Palace’s Sunken Gardens, with the actress stunning in a white Line the Label wrap coat over an emerald green P.A.R.O.S.H. knee-length dress paired with lace-up beige Aquazzura stilettos ($417; neimanmarcus.com). She accessorized with Les Plaisirs De Birks stud earrings.