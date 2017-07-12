Meghan Markle Celebrates the 100th Episode of Suits in a Colorful Maxiskirt

Meghan Markle Celebrates the 100th Episode of <em>Suits </em>in a Colorful Maxiskirt
Shane Mahood/USA Network
by: Olivia Bahou
July 12, 2017 @ 3:30 PM

Meghan Markle has something to celebrate this week—though sadly it has nothing to do with her royal beau, Prince Harry. On Tuesday, the actress marked the 100th episode of her legal drama, Suits, at a party with her cast mates.

For the occasion, Markle looked chic in a black tank top tucked into a colorful red and blue maxi with small pleats. She wore her long black hair down in a sleek blowout, and polished off the look with a pretty pink lip.

To commemorate the milestone, the cast dug in to an elaborately decorated cake made to look like the Pearson Specter Litt office building—though it didn’t look like a building anymore once Patrick Adams got to it.

Suits returns Wednesday, July 12, for Season 7. The 100th episode was directed by Adams, who plays Mike Ross on the show, and it will air on Aug. 30.

We hope the next time Markle celebrates a big milestone, she has Prince Harry by her side.

