Meghan Markle Celebrates the 100th Episode of Suits in a Colorful Maxiskirt

Meghan Markle has something to celebrate this week—though sadly it has nothing to do with her royal beau, Prince Harry. On Tuesday, the actress marked the 100th episode of her legal drama, Suits, at a party with her cast mates.

For the occasion, Markle looked chic in a black tank top tucked into a colorful red and blue maxi with small pleats. She wore her long black hair down in a sleek blowout, and polished off the look with a pretty pink lip.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWbH8nKBQTv/ Suits 100 A post shared by Rick Hoffman (@rickehoffman) on Jul 11, 2017 at 3:55pm PDT

To commemorate the milestone, the cast dug in to an elaborately decorated cake made to look like the Pearson Specter Litt office building—though it didn’t look like a building anymore once Patrick Adams got to it.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWbCO3FlnIA/ Before. #suits100 A post shared by Patrick Adams (@halfadams) on Jul 11, 2017 at 3:05pm PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWbCSpxlKbQ/?taken-by=halfadams After. #suits100 A post shared by Patrick Adams (@halfadams) on Jul 11, 2017 at 3:06pm PDT

VIDEO: Prince Harry on Girlfriend Meghan Markle

Suits returns Wednesday, July 12, for Season 7. The 100th episode was directed by Adams, who plays Mike Ross on the show, and it will air on Aug. 30.

RELATED: Meghan Markle's Affordable Sweater Will Inspire Your Next Airport Outfit

We hope the next time Markle celebrates a big milestone, she has Prince Harry by her side.