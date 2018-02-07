Meghan Markle Regularly Sneaks Out of Kensington Palace Like Princess Diana

If you needed more proof that Meghan Markle is fit for royalty, all you need to do is look at her latest Disney princess–worthy move.

In an act Princess Jasmine would be proud of, a source revealed to E! News that Markle likes to sneak in and out of Kensington Palace on occasion in order to go around London incognito.

"There are six exits and entrances," said the source, a press member who reports regularly on her movements. "She's been able to get in and out when she needs to, and she's doing very well with managing to go incognito."

If this sounds like a familiar situation, that's because it is. Other royals also have techniques that help them go in and out of Kensington Palace relatively unnoticed. Princess Diana apparently did the same thing by using wigs, and Prince William and Prince Harry have similar tricks.

"Diana sometimes used to get in and out using a wig or hiding down in a car and William and Harry have both used motorbikes to escape unnoticed," the source said.

"Kate can be spotted almost every day if people looked for her. But Meghan and Harry have taken their privacy to a whole new level. They swap cars all the time, Meghan's been using different disguises, hats. They're being extremely clever so they can go in and out without being seen. They are taking a completely different approach than William and Kate."

So far, that seems to be working out for them. TBD on how much they're able to sneak around once May 19 comes closer though because, let's be honest, the royal wedding fever is real.