Meghan Markle's Playful Cat Flats Mark Her Return to Instagram

After a two-month hiatus, Meghan Markle is making her return to Instagram in style.

The Suits actress took to the social media app on Sunday to show she's definitely giving Kate Middleton a run for her role as fashion influencer by posting a black-and-white street shot of her feet clad in a pair of whimsical Charlotte Olympia kitty flats.

"Sending good vibes—always in all ways #nobadenergy #bethechange," the girlfriend to Prince Harry captioned the artistic photo, which shows her stylish flat-clad feet and skinny jeans positioned on a sidewalk under to the hashtag #nobadenergy written twice.

We can't tear our eyes away from the kitty flats, which feature white embroidered whiskers, eyes, and nose with ear embellishments against black fabric ($495; shop similar styles at nordstrom.com).

The 35-year-old has been keeping busy during her social media break by spending plenty of time with her royal beau on a series of romantic, low-key outings. She recently visited India on a philanthropic World Vision charity trip to work with impoverished women.

The star's inspiring 'gram is the perfect motto to start off the new year with style and #goodvibes!