Queen Elizabeth's Corgis Had an Unexpected Reaction to Meghan Markle

Unless you’ve been out of service range for the last few hours, you’re probably well aware of the news of the day: Prince Harry and Suits star Meghan Markle are engaged!

Clarence House released a statement Monday morning U.K. time. Soon after, the royal and his bride-to-be attended a photocall, which was followed by an intimate broadcast interview, the first of which they’ve given as a couple.

In mid-October, it was reported that Prince Harry had brought Markle to Kensington Palace to enjoy tea with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. In the interview, Markle confirmed that she’s met the Queen, calling her “an incredible woman.”

“It’s incredible, a) to be able to meet her through his lens, not just with his honor and respect for her as the monarch, but the love that he [Prince Harry] has for her as his grandmother,” Markle explained. “All of those layers have been so important for me, so that when I met her I had such a deep understanding and of course incredible respect for being to have that time with her, and she’s an incredible woman.”

It seems Queen E was impressed by Markle upon their teatime visit—and she wasn’t the only one … Prince Harry was quick to note that his grandmother’s corgis took an unusual liking to the Suits star. “The corgis took to you straight away,” he said. “For the last 33 years I’ve been barked at—this one walks in and absolutely nothing,” he joked.

“Just laying on my feet during tea—it was very sweet,” Markle confirmed.

“The family together have been absolutely solid support,” Harry explained, noting that his fiancée has also met Prince William, Duchess Kate Middleton, and Prince Charles.

“It was exciting,” Prince Harry said of introducing Markle to his family. “William was longing to meet her and so was Catherine, so being our neighbors, we managed to get in a couple [visits]. And Catherine’s been absolutely amazing, William as well. They’ve been fantastic support.”

“She’s been wonderful,” Markle interjected about her future sister-in-law (and possible bridesmaid?).

This confirms it—fairytales are real, guys!