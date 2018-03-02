Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Invited More People to Their Wedding Day Than the Church Can Hold

On Friday morning, Kensington Palace announced an exciting new development in the upcoming royal wedding of Prince Harry and fiancée Meghan Markle: the public is welcome.

Although the event will be televised, a select few non-royal non-celebrities will have the honor of actually partaking in the wedding day festivities.

In a press release, the palace expressed the desires of the bride and groom, writing, “Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have said they want their Wedding Day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too. This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters and values of the Bride and Groom.”

Karwai Tang/WireImage

The invitation has been extended to 2,640 members of the public, which is more than triple the 800 guests that St. George's Chapel can hold. Those who possess the exclusive quasi-invite will be able to watch the arrivals of both bride and groom and their wedding guests to St. George’s Chapel on May 19, as well as the married couple’s departure from the Chapel on their requisite carriage procession through the town.

RELATED: Why Prince Harry May Never Wear a Wedding Ring

This is no Omaze sweepstakes—members of the public will be chosen carefully and will include: 1,200 U.K. citizens of a “broad range of backgrounds and ages” nominated by nine regional Lord Lieutenant offices, 200 guests chosen from among the organizations the couple works closely with, 100 students attending schools in the “Windsor Castle community,” 610 members of the Windsor Castle community, and 530 members of The Royal Households and Crown Estate.