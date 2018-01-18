Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Received a Thoughtful Wedding Gift from their Mini-Mes

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had better make room in their palace cabinets because the wedding gifts are already flooding in. We’re still four months away from their May 19 nuptials, but the couple received a thoughtful present during their outing in Cardiff, Wales, on Thursday.

The royal and his fiancée greeted fans outside of Cardiff Castle, where they were given a gift from their mini-mes—at least in their names! Harry Smith and Megan Taylor from Marlborough Primary School were chosen to deliver the present to the couple, according to People.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The couple swooned as they opened the box to reveal a traditional Celtic spoon engraved with their initials. According to People, the tradition of “Love Spoons” has been going on for centuries in Wales.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

BEN BIRCHALL/Getty Images

This isn’t the first gift that Markle has received since getting engaged to Prince Harry. The royal family published a list of the gifts they were given last year, and the former Suits star received her first gift just two days after her engagement: an apron, which Prince William accepted on her behalf during a trip to Finland.

RELATED: You Must See This Adorable Video of Meghan Markle Realizing She Has Royal Fans

Considering Harry and Meghan have been vocal about enjoying cozy nights in, where they make dinner at home, it makes sense that some of these early gifts have been kitchen-themed. We’ll be keeping an eye out for everything else they add to their collection leading up to their May 19 wedding.