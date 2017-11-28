We Finally Know When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Getting Married

If you're a big fan of the royal family, you're going to want to mark your calendars, because we finally have wedding details for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The happy couple announced their engagement on Monday, and Kensington Palace is already sharing the specifics of when we can expect the next royal wedding.

In a tweet sent out Tuesday, the palace confirmed a few outstanding questions, including the date, which is set for May 2018.

"The marriage of His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will take place at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in May, 2018."

The "when" isn't the only thing fans learned from the formal announcement. In order to be married at St. George's, Queen Elizabeth herself has to approve and consent, and (no surprise here) she did.

"Her Majesty The Queen has granted permission for the wedding to take place at the Chapel," the statement continued. "The Royal Family will pay for the wedding. Further details about the wedding will be announced in due course."

Suddenly, May 2018 can't come soon enough.