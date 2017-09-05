Meghan Markle Dishes on Her Fairy Tale Romance with Prince Harry

Just a week after courting engagement rumors with a private romantic getaway to Africa's Victoria Falls alongside her beau, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle opens up about her love life with the British royal in a new Vanity Fair interview released on Tuesday.

While the Suits star stayed mum on whether or not she returned from her travels with a diamond ring, she did confirm that the pair's love for each other isn't going anywhere anytime soon. "I can tell you that at the end of the day I think it's really simple," she told the publication about her whirlwind romance with the young prince. "We're two people who are really happy and in love."

The actress, who revealed that the duo had been secretly dating away from the public eye six months prior to official reports, admitted that they want to keep their relationship private as much as possible. "We're a couple," she stated. "We're in love. I'm sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time."

The smitten star continued: "This is for us. It's part of what makes it so special, that it's just ours. But we're happy. Personally, I love a great love story."

Though a happily ever after with her prince would be ideal, Markle still wants to maintain a separate identity. "Nothing about me changed," she said. "I'm still the same person that I am, and I've never defined myself by my relationship."

As for all the tabloid fodder surrounding the couple's highly-publicized relationship, the 36-year-old makes a point to keep her head above the rumors. "I don't read any press. I haven't even read press for Suits," she admitted. "The people who are close to me anchor me in knowing who I am. The rest is noise."

Could we be privy to this pair's "great love story" soon? We're staying tuned!