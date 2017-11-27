How Meghan Markle's Parents Reacted to Her Second Engagement—to Prince Harry

Monday kicked off to a great start courtesy of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and nobody's happier than their parents.

The couple is officially engaged, and the royal family is pretty happy about the news. But in between sweet statements from Kate Middleton, Prince William, and Queen Elizabeth herself are the equally lovely words of Markle's own family, and they're worth listening to.

Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland announced that they are thrilled for the couple, and we can understand why.

Splash News

"We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry. Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents," they said in a statement issued through Clarence House. "We wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together."

Karwai Tang/WireImage

People reports that before popping the question to Markle, Prince Harry asked Ragland for her permission first. Ragland and Prince Harry seem to be on great terms, with Ragland even coming to the 2017 Invictus Games with the couple this past September.

Now the trio will soon be family, and that's news worth celebrating.