Meghan Markle Ditches the Formal Dress for a Pantsuit for Her First Royal Black-Tie Event

When you're a former Suits star going to a black-tie event, you wear a suit. At least, you do if you're Meghan Markle.

The famous soon-to-be royal stepped out for her very first black-tie event since she announced her engagement to Prince Harry last fall, and she opted to make a statement with her fashion while honoring wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women at the Endeavour Fund Awards ceremony on Thursday night.

Instead of choosing a more conventional gown for the evening, Markle wore a chic cropped pantsuit. Markle wore a crisp white button-up with her tailored suit and completed the look with simple black stilettos.

The last time Markle and Prince Harry looked this dressed up was when they had their official engagement photos taken. In those pics, Markle wore a sheer black Ralph & Russo gown and Harry wore a navy suit.

Markle and Prince Harry stepped out on the same day that Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Norway on their official royal tour of Scandinavia.

There, Middleton has made some bold fashion choices of her own, like opting for bright patterned dresses and velvet materials instead of her more traditional one-color looks.

With recent reports saying that Middleton and Markle are growing increasingly closer in their friendship, maybe that has involved more fashion swaps than fans expected.