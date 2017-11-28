Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Goofy Interview Outtakes Show What They’re Like Behind Closed Doors

We knew that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make an adorable couple, but until today, we had no idea how funny they are together.

Just one day after announcing their royal engagement to the world and doing an interview with BBC News, a behind-the-scenes clip has emerged of the two goofing off, and it almost says more about their relationship than the formal interview does.

Chris Jackson/Getty

In the clip, Prince Harry and Markle make silly faces, mirror each other, laugh, and joke around once their interview is over, and it's clear that they're totally in love.

Seriously, how cute are they?

Their interviewer Mishal Husain seemed to think so too. After the interview was over, she spoke to The One Show about talking with the couple and said they were "very much in love."

"I had a bit of time with them ahead of us recording the interview, so we talked a bit in that time as well," she said. "The overall I came away with is clearly they're a couple very much in love. You can see the bond between them, it's there in the body language."

That much is certainly clear from the unaired outtake. If this is how they act around each other, we think we're in for one amazing royal wedding next year.