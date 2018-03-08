Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share a Romantic Public Moment on International Women's Day

If you're celebrating International Women's Day on Thursday, you're among very good (and very royal) company.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out on the holiday with the specific intention to support women in STEM programs, and their efforts could not be more aligned with Markle's women's rights advocacy. The soon-to-be married couple were in Birmingham, England on Thursday to meet and inspire the female leaders of the next generation at Millennium Point.

Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty

Markle has a history of using International Women's Day as a platform for greater change, so it's no surprise this was on the couple's agenda. In 2015, she gave a powerful speech to the United Nations' Women conference in New York City.

“I am proud to be a woman and a feminist, and this evening I am extremely proud to stand before you on this significant day, which serves as a reminder to all of us of how far we’ve come, but also amid celebration a reminder of the road ahead,” she said.

“It is said that girls with dreams become women with vision. May we empower each other to carry out such vision—because it isn’t enough to simply talk about equality. One must believe it. And it isn’t enough to simply believe in it. One must work at it. Let us work at it. Together. Starting now.”

For the special occasion, Markle continued her unpredictable style streak with an untraditional royal garment: pants! The Suits star wore a set of black cigarette-leg pants, matching pumps, and a navy wrap coat with white trim. Beneath her chic outerwear, Meghan sported a white cowl neck sweater—it's pretty cold in Birmingham, after all!

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Victoria Jones - PA Images/Getty

Prince Harry complemented his bride in a navy jacket and pants. The husband and wife to-be held hands as the greeted eager young fans at Millennium Point.

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty

Chris Jackson/Getty