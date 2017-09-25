Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Hold Hands in Public, Look Completely Smitten

While many were underwhelmed by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first public appearance together on Saturday night—as they were never actually photographed side by side—the pictures we were all waiting for came on Monday afternoon, when the two visited Toronto's Invictus Games hand in hand.

On Monday the royal and his American girlfriend headed to the wheelchair tennis event at the Games together and strolled to the stands while holding tight to each other’s hand.

Markle made a white button-up shirt and ripped jeans look oh-so-chic with an expert half-tuck and polished off the look with a pair of Sarah Flint leather flats and tortoiseshell sunglasses. Harry also went casual in a polo shirt promoting the Paralympic-style games that he created, paired with navy slacks and dark shades.

Watch video of the couple walking along while holding hands here:

The two smiled and clapped as they watched the tennis match between Australia and New Zealand, even stopping to chat with the fans around them in between sets, according to People.

On Saturday, the two stepped out in public for the first time—albeit with a few rows of seats between them. Markle attended the Invictus Games opening ceremony in Toronto, where she films Suits, in a purple Aritzia dress ($185; aritzia.com) with a Mackage leather jacket ($690; shopbop.com) worn cape-style over her shoulders.

We’ll be staying on high alert for even more adorable photos of these two at the games. Here's to hoping some hand-holding in public means an engagement announcement could be imminent.