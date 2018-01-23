Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Hiring, so Dust Off Your Résumé

Olivia Bahou
Jan 23, 2018 @ 10:00 am

If the idea of working alongside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is enough to make you quit your job and move across the pond, then you’re going to want to look at this LinkedIn listing. The soon-to-be married royals are hiring a communications assistant, and it involves living for 12 months in Buckingham Palace.

“Joining this fast-paced and dynamic team, you’ll assist senior colleagues with both proactive and reactive communications. You’ll organize coverage of set-piece Palace engagements including investitures and garden parties, and provide support as required for off-site engagements,” the job listing reads.

Getty Images

“From press announcements and media briefing notes, to social media updates and feature articles; you’ll develop your skills as you take on each new challenge.”

While based in Buckingham Palace, the job also requires some travel both within the U.K. and overseas, accompanying the royals on visits and engagements. The best part? It’s an entry-level job, which means you don’t have to have years and years of experience to snag it.

Oh, and 33 days off every year doesn’t sound too shabby either.

If you think you have what it takes to work for the royal family—and are willing to move to London—get your applications in quickly, as there’s sure to be some major competition.

Just a standard, typical night for us. Just a cozy night. What were we doing, just roasting chicken and having. Roasting chicken. Trying to roast chicken. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] I don't think that I would call it a whirlwind, in terms of our relationship. Obviously there have been layers attached to how. Public it has become. [MUSIC] We camped out with each other under the stars and we spent [UNKNOWN] for five days out there which was absolutely fantastic. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] It's all been worth every effort. Yeah, yeah it's been great. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [UNKNOWN] be thick as thieves. [LAUGH] [LAUGH] [BLANK_AUDIO]

