Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s First PDA Went Something Like This

Prince Harry had an extra-special cheering section at the Audi Polo Challenge in Ascot, England, yesterday. Actress Meghan Markle attended the charity polo match to support her royal beau, marking the first time the couple has attended a public event together!

Yesterday's polo match was in support of Sentebale and WellChild, two organizations that support local children. Prince Harry co-founded Sentebale and is a patron of WellChild, so it was only fitting that he participate in the charitable event.

VIDEO: Prince Harry on Girlfriend Meghan Markle

And to make things even better, Suits actress Markle came along to support her boyfriend. The 35-year-old actress was spotted in the stands wearing an elegant navy blue dress topped with a white blazer. Her long hair was worn loose around her shoulders, and she opted for a pair of dark sunglasses as she watched Prince Harry navigate the polo field.

MEGA

As for the Prince, he naturally wore his polo uniform—a white and gray polo shirt with matching white pants and black boots—as he participated in the game.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

RELATED: Meghan Markle Will Attend Pippa Middleton's Wedding as Prince Harry's Date

The most memorable moment, clearly, was when Prince Harry and Markle were spotted sharing a sweet kiss after the match.

MEGA

“Despite the distance, the media attention and everything else, there’s a real ease to their relationship,” a source told People. “It just works. They are deeply happy.” We can't wait to see these lovebirds celebrate Pippa Middleton's wedding later this month.