Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Make Their First Official Appearance Together

All good things are worth waiting for, and after over a year, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gave us what we’ve been wanting all along—an official public appearance together.

It happened today at the Paralympic-style Invictus Games for international wounded service members, in Toronto, where Markle films her hit show Suits. And while, ok, they were technically separated by a couple of rows (Harry sat next to First Lady Melania Trump; Markle sat with her friend Markus Anderson) this is a really big deal for them, guys.

ZUMA

For the milestone occasion, Markle wore a purple dress with a purple leather coat and various rings, smiled as she cheered on the competitors, and applauded both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s welcome address and a moving speech by Invictus Games ambassador Mike Meyers, who spoke about his parents’ service in World War II.

ZUMA

Markle looked like she was enjoying the occasion as much as we were enjoying her appearance there. Now the only question that remains is—can she and the Prince get engaged, already?