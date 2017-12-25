Meghan Markle's Wintry Church Look Is Perfect for Her First Royal Christmas

Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle have been laying relatively low since announcing their engagement in late November, but as the perfect Christmas gift, we were treated to a royally adorable sighting of the prince and his bride-to-be.

The couple stepped out with Harry's brother-in-law Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton to attend church at St. Mary's Magdalene in Sandringham, England, Christmas morning.

Markle looked stunning in a beige Sentaler wrap coat ($1,295; sentaler.com) and accented the piece with chestnut-brown accessories: Stuart Weitzman heeled boots, leather gloves, a Chloé handbag (shop similar here), and a striking felt hat. Prince Harry wore a light gray coat with a blue tie and slacks.

Members Of The Royal Family Attend St Mary Magdalene Church In Sandringham

KING'S LYNN, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 25: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on December 25, 2017 in King's Lynn, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) Chris Jackson

The Duchess of Cambridge looked festive for the occasion in a green and red plaid Miu Miu coat that she paired with a voluminous black fur hat, black tights, and black heels. Prince William looked dapper in a long dark coat and pants.

Chris Jackson

Markle is the first royal fiancé to spend Christmas with Queen Elizabeth at Sandringham House after Harry asked for his grandmother's permission. The couple is said to be staying with Will and Kate and their kids at Amner Hall on the Sandringham estate, and had the privilege of opening presents with the little prince and princess.

Chris Jackson

After church, the royal family will reportedly head back to the queen's residence for lunch and to watch the queen's annual nationwide Christmas address.

We know these two are busy planning their May 2018 nuptials, but here's to hoping we get even more royal sightings in the new year.