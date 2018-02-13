Meghan Markle Channeled Princess Diana and Kate Middleton in a Print All Royals Love

When a country shows you love, you show it right back. At least that seems to be Meghan Markle's fashion travel philosophy.

Markle stepped out on Tuesday with her fiancé, Prince Harry, for an official royal visit to Scotland to see Edinburgh Castle, and she more than dressed for the part. The royal-to-be wore a navy, black, and green tartan button-up $2,895 Burberry coat, with the plaid print looking quintessentially Scottish.

Thank you to everyone who came out to welcome Prince Harry and Ms. Markle to Edinburgh Castle this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/1pzOiV1F0A — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 13, 2018

The wool coat's pattern is famously associated with Scotland, and, when paired with black trousers and her green Strathberry cross body bag (an Edinburgh-based company, no less), it only made the classic check more appropriate. Meanwhile, Prince Harry kept things simple in a dark gray coat of his own over a white shirt and navy sweater.

There are only a few months to go before Markle walks down the aisle to marry Prince Harry, so it's no surprise that she's taking her royal dressing seriously. In fact, on this particular visit, she seemed to channel royals of the past and present through the print she wore.

Her long jacket is reminiscent of a similarly bold tartan look that Kate Middleton once wore in 2012 as she celebrated St. Andrew's Day in England.

It also harkens back to when Princess Diana chose a dark green oversized print coat on a trip to Venice in 1985.

With less than 100 days until she becomes a royal herself, it's really no surprise, is it?