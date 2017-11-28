Meghan Markle Is Officially Leaving Suits After 7 Years

Suits finally confirmed what we all were expecting: Meghan Markle is officially leaving the show after seven years. Today, the USA Network released a statement to announce the news about her departure from the legal drama and congratulate the actress on her engagement to Prince Harry.

“From all of us at USA Network and Universal Cable Productions, we want to send our most heartfelt congratulations to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their engagement," the company said in a statement. "Meghan has been a member of our family for seven years and it has been a joy to work with her. We want to thank her for her undeniable passion and dedication to Suits, and we wish her the very best."

Her on-screen finacé Patrick J. Adams had a hilarious response to her engagement news. "She said she was just going out to get some milk..." he wrote on Twitter. He quickly followed up withe a more heartfelt message: "Playing Meghan’s television partner for the better part of a decade uniquely qualifies me to say this: Your Royal Highness, you are a lucky man and I know your long life together will be joyful, productive and hilarious. Meghan, so happy for you, friend. Much love."

Markle's final season on the show will air in 2018.