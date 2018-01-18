Meghan Markle Lets Her Collarbones Breathe in an Already-Sold-Out Top

Meghan Markle is continuing to push royal style rules to their limits with every official outing. While visiting Cardiff, Wales, on Thursday with Prince Harry, the soon-to-be royal wore an off-the-shoulder jacket, black jeans, and a messy bun. Can you even imagine Kate Middleton wearing one of the three?

She started the day off wearing a menswear-inspired Stella McCartney coat with a tie in the front. She paired the plaid jacket with black Hiut Denim skinny jeans, Tabitha Simmons velvet boots, and a green DeMellier London handbag. Black jeans and a messy bun? That’s definitely out of character for a future royal.

BEN BIRCHALL/Getty Images

But when Markle stepped inside Cardiff Castle and removed her coat, we were even more surprised by what she was wearing underneath. The former Suits star wore a wool off-the-shoulder Theory jacket with a peplum silhouette that highlighted her collarbones for an unexpected look. (You can shop a similar and affordable option here.)

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

BEN BIRCHALL/Getty Images

During the visit, Markle’s outfit wasn’t the only thing that was swoon-worthy. Harry’s fiancée also spoke to people in the crowds and revealed something about her future husband: he’s a feminist, too.

“She was so lovely,” Jessica Phillips told reporters of meeting Markle, according to People.

“I said it was really lovely to have a feminist in the royal family, and she said Harry is a feminist too.”

There you have it, folks: The royal family is officially more hip than you thought.