Meghan Markle Reportedly Wants Her Mom to Walk Her Down the Aisle Instead of Her Dad

The new year is here, which means the countdown to the next royal wedding, between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, is well underway. And although the ceremony is still a few months away, details about how their big day will differ from Prince William and Kate Middleton's are already emerging.

We already know that the newly engaged couple's ceremony will be smaller—St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle can hold fewer than half the people that Westminster Abbey (where Will and Kate tied the knot in 2011) can—but that might not be the only difference. A source tells E! News that Markle might choose to go against the tide with another wedding tradition that directly involves her parents.

The source said that Markle is hoping that her mother Doria Ragland will walk her down the aisle, instead of her father Thomas Markle. In a traditional Church of England wedding, a bride is walked down the aisle by her father if he is able to do so. When Kate Middleton married Prince William, she was walked down by her dad Michael Middleton.

After already going against protocol and spending Christmas with Queen Elizabeth as a fiancée, the source confirmed that Markle is indeed hoping to "break a tradition or two" on her wedding day.

With only a few months to go until Prince Harry and Markle's May 2018 wedding, we'll have to wait and see how it all pans out.