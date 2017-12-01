Meghan Markle’s Flared Midi Skirt Is the Must-Have Trend for Fall—and It’s Still in Stock

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrived at Nottingham on Friday and met with hundreds of well-wishers on their first official royal duty together, the world swooned. But that wasn’t the extent of their sweet public outing.

Markle and Harry ditched their outerwear (a Mackage coat for her and similar navy jacket for him) and headed inside, where they attended multiple activities as part of World AIDS Day. Underneath her gorgeous jacket, the future royal wore a turtleneck sweater and a Joseph midi skirt ($626; mytheresa.com) pulled together with a black belt, and suede boots. Her fiancé looked handsome in a blue blazer and black pants.

As Markle accompanied Prince Harry on his royal duties, people who work with the Terrence Higgins Trust, a charity the prince supports, described how the charity helps people living with HIV and AIDS. Markle and Prince Harry encouraged people to not fear getting tested.

The couple also visited Nottingham Academy to see the work of We Are Full Effect, a program that Prince Harry established to prevent youths from getting involved in crime.

Next, HRH and Ms. Markle visit @NottinghamAcad to see the work of @wearefulleffect – a programme established by Prince Harry through The Royal Foundation to prevent young people getting involved in crime. pic.twitter.com/orXWgqOkyj — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 1, 2017

Harry and his fiancée then dropped in on a kickboxing session and watched students perform a “Hip-Opera,” meeting the cast on stage before calling it a day.

Then Prince Harry and Ms. Markle dropped in a @wearefulleffect's kickboxing session. pic.twitter.com/pS6c4bCNK0 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 1, 2017

Prince Harry and Ms. Markle met children taking part in kickboxing, run by @wearefulleffect's Friday Night Youth Club which started in September. pic.twitter.com/YXG01ysUmk — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 1, 2017

Prince Harry and Ms. Markle then watched students perform a Hip-Opera and later met the cast on stage. pic.twitter.com/ZYRGxFTI8Q — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 1, 2017

We’d say that was one successful royal outing.