Thanks to Meghan Markle, Your Go-To Gym Hairstyle Is Royal-Approved

Meghan Markle isn't an average royal, she's a cool royal. She's worn lip gloss (one of our favorite '90s beauty trends) to have lunch with the Queen, and she's foregone wearing stockings her and Prince Harry's first official appearance as an engaged couple (let's get real: does anyone really like wearing them?). Now, she's wearing the hairstyle you reserve for working out or when you're hanging out on your couch with a glass of wine.

Markle and Prince Harry visited a London radio station this afternoon for an interview. For the royal engagement, she accessorized her long cream-colored boucle coat and scarf with a messy low bun.

Just like the effortless version of the updo you wear to run weekend errands, Markle's bun hit at the nape of her neck complete with flyaways poking out from the knot. Her hair was parted down the center with two face-framing tendrils left out on both sides.

While Markle's hairstyle is a dramatic departure from Kate Middleton's sleek, twisted chignon, it still looks incredibly chic with her simple yet sophisticated outfit. Consider this an example that even royal beauty rules are meant to be broken.