Meghan Markle Now Has a Rare Baby Animal Named After Her at the London Zoo

Alexandra Whittaker
Jan 18, 2018 @ 10:45 am

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle royal wedding fever is real, and even the animal kingdom is catching on. In lieu of the big day in May, the London Zoo has taken steps to honor the royal couple by naming an endangered animal after them. 

 DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty

The London Zoo named a rare newborn okapi after Markle, giving the baby the name "Meghan." Meghan the okapi was born in December, the zoo announced Tuesday, and will stay at the zoo with her mom.

“A new birth is always cause for celebration, but Meghan’s important arrival is also a great opportunity to draw attention to the okapi, which is an extremely endangered species," said zookeeper Gemma Metcalf in a statement. This is what an okapi looks like:

WENN.com

The okapi are related to giraffes and have striped legs like zebras. They're sometimes called "forest giraffes" or "zebra giraffes," according to USA Today.

Both Meghan the okapi and her mom, Oni, are doing well.

Show Transcript

Meghan Markle's effortless SoCal style has become a worldwide sensation. Clothes and beauty products worn by the soon to be royal are selling out. Here's how to get Meghan's look without breaking the bank. [MUSIC] Coinage. Life, well spent. Presented by Geico. Megan walked to church with the royals on Christmas morning, donning a mid length hooded coat and a pixie bag. Mimic her holiday elegance with a Tahari Gabrielle wool blend wrap coat and a Madewell Juno bag at your next family event. Jaws dropped around the world when Prince Harry and his bride to be released their official engagement photos. Meghan wore a gorgeous black Ralph and Russo gown that features shimmering appliques and a tulle skirt. Wear your own fairy tale number by donning an Adrianna Papell mesh and crepe gown for $299. Meghan told the press she said yea to Prince Harry outside Kensington Palace in November. She wore a Line the Label wrap coat and P.A.R. O.S. H dress and her new engagement ring. Get her simple chic look with this Cole Haan shawl collar wrap coat And Kasper Crepe Sheath dress in fern green, minus the diamond engagement ring of course. The future royal has said she prefers the natural look when it comes to her makeup. Meghan uses Laura Mercier Foundation Primer underneath her Chanel Ultimate Radiance Cream foundation. She also swears by Yves Saint Laurent's perfection pen and Revitalash mascara for those sky-high eye lashes. WIth these products in your home, you'll be on your way to becoming a style icon. Coinage, life well spent. Presented by Geico.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!