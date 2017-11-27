What Meghan Markle’s Engagement Means for Suits and Her Acting Career

While it's a joyous day for the royal family, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially engaged, it's also a bit of a sad day for Suits fans who were hoping to see Markle on screen again soon.

After seven seasons on the show, Markle will step back from acting in order to focus more on her royal duties.

"I don't see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change," she said in an interview with the BBC. "It's a new chapter, right? And also, keep in mind, I've been working on [Suits] for seven years. We were very, very fortunate to have that sort of longevity on a series ... I've ticked this box, and I feel very proud of the work I've done there, and now it's time to work with [Harry] as a team."

Rumors have been swirling for a while now about Markle's departure specifically, since her relationship with Prince Harry has been heating up for some time, but fans are still surely miss her.

Shane Mahood/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Markle has been a regular on the show since its premiere in 2011, so Suits viewers will certainly feel the loss.

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth's Corgis Had an Expected Reaction to Meghan Markle

Before the news broke, Deadline reported that USA Network is still eyeing a renewal for the series, and though a Season 8 is not confirmed, it is reportedly "likely."

While this news is unquestionably disappointing for longtime fans of the show, with a royal wedding on the horizon, there is still plenty Meghan Markle news to get excited about.