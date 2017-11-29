Meghan Markle’s Wardrobe Is Now More Covetable than Kate Middleton's, According to These Stats

Meghan Markle is the talk of the town, ladies and gentleman.

She’s newly engaged to ginger hunk Prince Harry and now the former Suits actress is getting recognized for her style, too. According to fashion search engine Lyst, Markle beat out her soon-to-be family member Kate Middleton when it comes to the celebrities people wanted to dress like in 2017.

Getty Images

Basically, the site whipped together fancy statistics that mathematically gathered which stars drove the most search results and sales on the internet. Rihanna, Selena Gomez, and Bella Hadid hit the top three spots, but our royal friends followed soon after.

The red hot color isn't the only similarity between these looks. The dress waists are cut in the same place, they lack sleeves, and they're paired with simple pointed pumps. Getty

Ranking No. 4 on the list, Markle became popular for her support of British brands like Burberry, Barbour, and Hunter, while Middleton continued her usual fashion streak in Dolce & Gabbana, Erdem, Roland Mouret, and L.K. Bennett.

RELATED: What Prince Harry Did After Announcing His Engagement to Prince Harry

Interestingly, First Lady Melania Trump caught people’s attention, too, and was ranked No. 6.

While these numbers imply that one royal’s fashion sense is better than the other’s, we’ve got to admit they each have their own implicitly elegant way of showing off their personal style. And something tells us that rather than compete, these two will likely borrow tips from one another once Markle officially joins the family next May.