Meghan Markle Joined Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton for Her Biggest Royal Event Yet

If anyone has doubts about how well Meghan Markle fits into the royal family, they need only to look at family photos from Monday morning. Markle joined her fiancé Prince Harry, her future in-laws Kate Middleton and Prince William, her future father-in-law Prince Charles, and her future grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth for her biggest royal event yet, and it went off without a hitch.

Markle was pictured arriving at Westminster Abbey with her fiancé and future in-laws, looking elegant in a cream-colored Amanda Wakeley coat ($1,199; orchardmile.com) and matching hat. She wore the ensemble with a navy Amanda Wakeley sheath dress ($267; orchardmile.com) and matching Mulberry bag and Manolo Blahnik stilettos ($625; barneys.com).

Her soon-to-be sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, must have gotten the style memo, as she also wore blue: The expectant mother paired a navy wrap dress and wide-brim hat with stilettos that were nearly identical to the pair Markle wore.

They all gathered for a public event for the first time in 2018, a church service celebrating Commonwealth Day, and it's a big deal that Markle formally attended alongside the royal family. Queen Elizabeth serves as the head of the Commonwealth—53 nations in Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Americas—and Commonwealth Day celebrates this. While we haven't seen her in a photo with Markle yet, the queen arrived at Westminster Abbey looking regal in ruby.

This occasion marks the first official event involving both Markle and Queen Elizabeth. Interestingly, Markle was not the only Hollywood face in attendance.

As Kensington Palace previously reported, this year's Commonwealth Service will feature a musical performance by former One Direction band member and new solo artist Liam Payne.