Meghan Markle Wears These $120 Boots Year After Year

Meghan Markle's winter style is impeccable. She taught us exactly which brand to go to for luxurious winter coats (Kate Middleton is also a fan!), and now she's showing us how to shop for quality boots that are also affordable. It turns out Markle is obsessed with the footwear brand Kamik. If you're not familiar with the Canada-based company, it makes reliable (and stylish) outdoor shoes that you can wear over and over again.

Splash News, TheImageDirect.com $120 SHOP NOW

Earlier this week, Markle was spotted out and about in a pair of Kamik's Sienna boots ($120; nordstrom.com). And this isn't her first time rocking the sturdy shoes. She was photographed wearing them a couple of times last winter, so yeah, these babies are made to last.

RELATED VIDEO: See 30 Must-Have Boots in 60 Seconds Flat

You can grab a pair to go with just about any outfit because they come in shades of black, brown, and taupe with leather or fabric finishes to choose from. And they're only $120, so you might as well stock up and make sure your toes are cozy just like Markle's this winter.