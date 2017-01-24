Here's Another Reason Why Meghan Markle Would Make a Perfect Royal

The more we learn about Meghan Markle, the more we believe she would make a great royal.

We already knew that Prince Harry's girlfriend had a passion for humanitarian work, and her latest endeavor drives this point home even further—the Suits star recently returned from a visit to India, where she spent a week in the slum communities of Delhi and Mumbai to learn about the daily challenges and issues that the women and girls who live there have to deal with.

“She wanted to learn as much as possible from the women in these communities so she can see what is needed and how she might help them in the future," a source told People, who also reported that her trip specifically focused on education, hygiene, empowerment, economic development, and healthcare.

VIDEO: 11 Reasons Why Meghan Markle Would Make a Great Royal

But this is far from the first time that Markle has spent her days giving back. The 35-year-old is both a global ambassador for World Vision and an advocate for UN Women, and traveled to Rwanda last year to meet with female leaders and visit a refugee camp (pictured below).

"I’ve never wanted to be a lady who lunches—I’ve always wanted to be a woman who works. And this type of work is what feeds my soul, and fuels my purpose. The degree to which I can do that both on and off camera is a direct perk of my job," she wrote on her lifestyle site The Tig of her philanthropic efforts.

RELATED: Read Meghan Markle’s Essay on Her Experience with Racism

Keep up the incredible work, Meghan.