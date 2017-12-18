Meghan Markle Is Eyeing a Very Surprising Designer to Create Her Wedding Dress

Meghan Markle has already given us a few hints about her future bridal gown, describing her dream wedding dress as classic and simple, perhaps with a modern twist. But while she claims to prefer simple gowns, the future royal has her eye on an elaborate designer to create her dress for the big day.

Israel-based designer Inbal Dror confirmed to People that they sent a sketch for Markle to consider at the request of Kensington Palace.

“We received a request from the royal family to send a sketch,” a spokesperson for the brand told People. “Unfortunately it’s a secret and I can’t give more details about the sketch.”

If Markle decides to go with Dror, it will certainly be a surprising choice for the bride-to-be. The designer is known for its sheer, plunging, and embellished creations, often complete with figure-hugging mermaid hemlines or high-slit silhouettes. Inbal Dror’s 2018 bridal collection featured plenty of sheer and plunging creations with strategically placed embellishments.

Here are three more things to know about the Israeli designer.

1. Dror worked with fashion designer Roberto Cavalli before opening her own label in Israel in 2010.

She relocated to Milan to work for the brand before moving back to her home country.

2. Beyoncé and Naomi Watts are fans of the label.

Queen Bey wore one of Dror’s bridal creations to present an award at the Grammys in 2016. The sheer panels and high slits are Dror’s signature.

3. Inbal Dror is only available in one store in the U.K.

The label is sold at one boutique, Morgan Davies, in the United Kingdom, but is more widely available in the United States.