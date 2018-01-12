Meghan Markle's Homecoming Queen Photo Has Surfaced—and She Looks Fabulous in a Tiara  

Thanks to this throwback snap, we already know that Meghan Markle looks fabulous in a tiara.

A photo of the former Suits actress has surfaced from her high school's homecoming, where she was crowned homecoming queen, obviously.

In the photo, she wears an ice blue strapless gown, while holding a large bouquet of congratulatory flowers. Markle also wears the coveted homecoming tiara and a matching necklace.

Soon she'll be swapping the plastic tiara for some more stately jewels. Maybe Kate Middleton will lend her and Princess Diana's go-to headpiece? Either way, we're certain that the royal family has plenty of gorgeous gems to be worn, and we can't wait to see Markle wear them IRL.

Until then, we have plenty to be excited about. Namely, how the American is breaking all of the royal family's rules. Earlier this week, Markle and her fiancé Prince Harry attended their second official royal outing, and she stepped out the style box.

Instead of styling her hair in a sleek blow out like her future sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, Markle opted for a low, messy bun, which is a big departure for anyone connected to the royal family.

We can't wait to see what she wears next.