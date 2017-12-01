Watch 11-Year-Old Meghan Markle Fight for Gender Equality in Her First-Ever TV Appearance

Even at 11 years old, Meghan Markle was already a force to be reckoned with. The future royal made her first-ever TV appearance on Nick News as a Los Angeles middle schooler fighting for gender equality.

The 11-year-old and her class were asked to watch a few commercials for an assignment, and Markle quickly realized that they were promoting the idea that women belong at home and in the kitchen. “I don’t think it’s right for kids to grow up thinking these things, that just Mom does everything,” she says in footage from the show, obtained by Inside Edition. “It’s always Mom does this and Mom does that.”

Young Markle was particularly offended by a dish soap commercial that declared, “Women are fighting greasy pots and pans.”

“I said, wait a minute. How could somebody say that?” she said. The future Northwestern graduate and Suits star wrote a letter to Proctor & Gamble, asking them to change their wording—and they did!

“If you see something that you don’t like or are offended by on television or any other place, write letters and send them to the right people, and you can really make a difference for not just yourself but lots of other people,” she says.

Watch Markle’s full, inspiring interview at top.