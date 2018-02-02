Meghan Markle Hit a Problematic Snag During Her First-Ever Royal Speech

Giving speeches is one of Meghan Markle's areas of expertise. Her career as an actress required her to speak in front of audiences, she has spoken in front of the United Nations, and she has reportedly even planned to break from British royal tradition and say a few words at her own wedding, but all of this didn't mean that her first-ever royal speech went perfectly as planned.

Even with all the prep in the world, Markle hit a small, inconvenient snag while delivering her first official royal speech at the Endeavour Fund Awards. Both she and Prince Harry were there to present honors during the night and while his speech went smoothly, hers ran into a roadblock.

Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/Getty Images

While presenting the night's second honor, the Celebrating Excellence Award, to Royal Marine veteran Daniel Claricoates, Markle started out strong.

Unusually, since she isn’t yet a member of the Royal Family, #MeghanMarkleis handing out an award tonight @EndeavourFund pic.twitter.com/R36MJIYsfE — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) February 1, 2018

"Thank you so much. I'm truly privileged to be here," she said.

Unfortunately, things went off script when she handed the mic to her co-presenter, who looked a little confused as he flipped through the speech papers while trying to find his place. Much to her credit, instead of just looking on, Markle got involved and helped him sort through the script as the audience waited giggling.

Thankfully, they eventually found their footing, and the rest of it went off without a hitch.

Markle handled the situation with the grace and poise of a royal, which really isn't all that surprising.