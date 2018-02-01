Meghan Markle Nails Her First-Ever Royal Speech at Tonight's Endeavor Fund Awards

Meghan Markle isn't a part of the royal family yet, but she's already embracing (and excelling) at the duties that come with marrying into the monarchy.

The former Suits actress gave her first ever royal speech at the Endeavour Fund Awards, which she attended with her fiancé Prince Harry. It was a slightly unusual move, as she's not officially royal, but as you might expect, she nailed it.

Markle took the stage to hand out one of the evening's awards, which honors the achievement of wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women who took part in sporting and adventure challenges in the past year. While Prince Harry proudly looked on from the audience, she introduced Daniel Claricoates, winner of the Celebrating Excellence Award, recognizing the individual who best excelled in their chosen sport or adventure.

“I’m truly privileged to be here,” she began her speech. "Daniel acquired complex post-traumatic stress after multiple tours in Afghanistan with the Royal Marines, during which he was awarded the Military Cross.”

“Despite his teammates stating that Daniel’s battle with post-traumatic stress was probably the toughest they have ever seen, Daniel joined '65 Degrees North' in climbing to the summits of the highest mountains in both Africa and Antarctica. Daniel now works with children, assisting them to foster their own spirit of adventure through the Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards Team.”

For her first black-tie affair with Prince Harry, Meghan chose a gorgeous Alexander McQueen pantsuit, which is fitting as her future sister-in-law Kate Middleton wore a dress by the same designer for her evening engagement in Oslo, Norway.

Prince Harry also delivered a speech, handing out the final award of the night. Quite the special evening for the engaged couple!